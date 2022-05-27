eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $457,861,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $55,080,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $156,392,000 after purchasing an additional 573,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.47 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

