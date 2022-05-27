eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Sells $358,660.72 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

eBay stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

