Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 517.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 82,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,556. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

