Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.80.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $136.28 on Tuesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $130.43 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.45.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

