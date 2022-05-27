easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Increased to GBX 625 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 625 ($7.86) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESYJY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 450 ($5.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.81) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $695.00.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

