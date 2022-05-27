e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE ELF opened at $24.63 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $3,537,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

