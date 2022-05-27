DWF Group (LON:DWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday.

DWF stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.37) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.93. The stock has a market cap of £354.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88. DWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.20 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.81 ($1.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

