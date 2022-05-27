Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dunelm Group has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $21.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

