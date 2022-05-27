Dumac Inc. Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Futu accounts for 1.2% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Futu by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 111,308 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,062,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Futu by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $22,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,487. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $181.44.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. CLSA lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

