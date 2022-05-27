Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $113.75. 43,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,137 shares of company stock worth $1,405,279 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

