DoYourTip Achieves Market Cap of $102,301.75 (DYT)

DoYourTip (DYT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $102,301.75 and approximately $4,577.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00221201 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.10 or 0.01901059 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00334693 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.