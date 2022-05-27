Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Announces Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. Dorian LPG updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $658.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.08. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.90%.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 548,700 shares of company stock worth $8,098,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

