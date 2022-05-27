DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells $4,075,974.24 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $4,075,974.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,179 shares in the company, valued at $54,755,061.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DASH stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 83.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.52.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

