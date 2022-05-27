Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $994.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.66. Domo has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06.

In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 603.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

