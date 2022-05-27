Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.35)-$(0.31) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $76-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,979. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.66.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.60.

In related news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

