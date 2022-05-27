Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.38.

D stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $84.58. 3,263,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,755. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

