Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $84.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

D stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

