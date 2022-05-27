Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.80-8.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.45.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.67. The company had a trading volume of 24,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.05 and a 200 day moving average of $144.81. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.