Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76-28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.89 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $163.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.05 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.45.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

