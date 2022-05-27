Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.81.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

