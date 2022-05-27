Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Oppenheimer

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.93.

DG stock opened at $222.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

