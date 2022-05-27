Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

NYSE:DLB opened at $76.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.31%.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

