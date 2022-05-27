Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0789

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $10.47 billion and $697.74 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

DEI (DEI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00218063 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006513 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.