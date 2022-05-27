DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Citigroup

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.84.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.92. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.