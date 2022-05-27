DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.16

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.16 and traded as low as C$1.27. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 51,239 shares trading hands.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$116.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.14.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( TSE:DRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.315 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

