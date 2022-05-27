Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.96. 757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

