Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $120,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT opened at $44.75 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22.

