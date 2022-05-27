Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,451,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,972,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,036,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period.

DFAS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,510. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54.

