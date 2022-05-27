Dillon & Associates Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $12,483,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 173,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

