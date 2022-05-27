Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

