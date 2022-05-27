Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,080 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.