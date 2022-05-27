Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 581 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 92.9% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.37 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,357.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.19.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.