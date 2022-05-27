Dillon & Associates Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 442 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,070,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,956,000 after purchasing an additional 93,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $464.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $538.45 and its 200 day moving average is $531.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.96.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

