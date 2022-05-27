Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.36.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $241.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

