Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $24.82 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 4.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $234.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

