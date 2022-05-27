Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Down 63.8% in May

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the April 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.36. Digerati Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Analysts expect that Digerati Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

