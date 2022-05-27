DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 1.85, but opened at 2.02. DiDi Global shares last traded at 1.94, with a volume of 507,834 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.25.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 6.40 billion for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DiDi Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,311 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in DiDi Global by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in DiDi Global by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,514 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

