DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $132.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $170.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.58.

NYSE DKS opened at $84.58 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

