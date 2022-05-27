DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.15-$11.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Barclays lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.58.

DKS stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.79. 89,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,225. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.20. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after purchasing an additional 71,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

