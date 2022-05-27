Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.93

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.93 and last traded at $149.52, with a volume of 43167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

