Diametric Capital LP Trims Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for about 1.0% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASO stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

