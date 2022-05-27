Diametric Capital LP Sells 1,466 Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Betterware de Mexico worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 154,141 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $514.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.11.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $9.31. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

