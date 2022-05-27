Diametric Capital LP Lowers Position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NMM opened at $31.20 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $942.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 52.58%. Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.18%.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.