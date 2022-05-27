Diametric Capital LP Lowers Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,022 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 647.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,158,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $5,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKD. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

