Diametric Capital LP Has $1.22 Million Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,689 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.35% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 156,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 138,067 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

TTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.49 million, a P/E ratio of 268.13 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $130.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

