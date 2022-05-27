Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 12,479 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,479 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 485.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after buying an additional 1,061,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
TRIP opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $44.99.
TRIP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
