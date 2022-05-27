Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 12,479 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,479 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 485.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after buying an additional 1,061,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

