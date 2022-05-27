DIA Market Capitalization Reaches $29.94 Million (DIA)

DIA (DIA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIA has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a total market capitalization of $29.94 million and $4.64 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 72,401,614 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

