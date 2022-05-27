Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEQ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($25.74) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.62) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.62) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

ETR:DEQ opened at €21.82 ($23.21) on Monday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €13.26 ($14.11) and a 52 week high of €21.68 ($23.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.07.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.