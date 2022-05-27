Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 580 ($7.30) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 562.57 ($7.08).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 529.60 ($6.66) on Thursday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 289.65 ($3.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 540.20 ($6.80). The stock has a market cap of £69.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 497.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 434.45.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

