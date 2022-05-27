Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target to $31.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASTS stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 214.60%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

