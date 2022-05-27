Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target to $31.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ASTS stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 214.60%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
